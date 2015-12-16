Female Ohio firefighter sues city, alleges sexual harassment

A female firefighter says she's the longtime victim of sexual harassment at her central Ohio fire department where she's been subjected to equipment tampering, clothing destruction and gender-related slurs.

Amie Morningstar of the Circleville Fire Department says she's been required to meet tougher training and work standards than male counterparts and denied promotions because she's a woman.

Morningstar says in the federal discrimination lawsuit filed Friday she's regularly called derogatory names by the chief of the department.

The lawsuit seeks an immediate end to the alleged harassment and damages above $75,000.

Circleville Fire Chief Marc Zingarelli did not return messages seeking comment. Circleville Law Director Gary Kenworthy declined to comment and said he's instructed city employees not to discuss the case.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.