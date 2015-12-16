26-year-old dies after I-75 accident Tuesday night

Toledo police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on I-75 Tuesday night.

Police say 26-year-old Joseph Leduc, of Toledo, was entering I-75 southbound at the Berdan on-ramp when he hit a tractor trailer that was disabled and parked at the entrance.

According to police, Leduc sustained blunt force injuries in the crash. He was taken via air ambulance to Toledo Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No one else was injured in the accident.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.