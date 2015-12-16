WLS parents call for resignation of board members

Washington Local Schools has a new interim superintendent, but parents are calling for more changes.

The school board appointed Cherie Mourlam as interim superintendent following the resignation of former superintendent Patrick Hickey. Mourlam had been serving as assistant superintendent for the district.

Now parents want two board members to step down. They say they’re still upset about Hickey’s resignation, and they blame board members Patricia Carmean and James Langenderfer.

“In order for our district to move forward, we need a board that is ethical and transparent, and one that we can trust,” said parent Emily Niedzwiecki. “I can’t say that I can trust the board as it stands now.”

The board members are being blamed for Hickey’s resignation, following accusations that he was involved in unprofessional relationships. Carmean has made allegations against him, as well.

Some parents are also upset that the results of the investigation into Hickey have not been released.

“I want to see both sides,” Niedzwiecki said. “I don’t think you can make an opinion when you see one side and one side only.”

For now, the parents say they stand behind Mourlam, who vows to repair relationships and keep the focus where it should be.

“It will be very important for a lot of communication to build that trust and to help everyone understand that we are here for the kids, we are going to continue to be here for the kids,” Mourlam said. See her full statement.

Carmean and Langenderfer declined comment.

Wednesday’s meeting was also the final board meeting for retiring Board President Thomas Ilstrup.

