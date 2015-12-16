Police looking for suspects in hit and run, 13-year-old moved from ICU

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police are still looking for the suspects in a hit and run that struck a 13-year-old boy Tuesday night.

Xavier Morrow, a student at Westfield Achievement, was crossing the street at 1500 Nebraska around 6:30 p.m. when he was struck by a maroon four-door, possibly a Buick, with a missing hubcap or donut on the rear passenger side.

Witnesses say the car hit Xavier and kept going.

“Found the young man, 13 years of age, in the street, unresponsive at first, but when medical got there, we woke him up,” said Lt. Jeff Sulewski of TPD.

Police are using other tools to investigate the incident. They only have one witness communicating with them and the two calls they received after the accident. Footage from a crime camera that is stationed on a nearby block will be used. But, they are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“We also have a vehicle that was seen on our crime cameras that we are trying to investigate a little but more – try and see if we can enhance the video that was seen in the area at the time – but, we do not see an accident on it. That was not captured,” said Sulewski.

Xavier was released from the ICU Wednesday and is expected to survive his injuries.

Toledo police officers visited the teen in the hospital and said even though he is improving, he was unable to communicate with police.

Lt. Jeff Sulewski said, "If the driver of the vehicle would just come forward… It appears this was just an accident. Tell us what happened, let us get this put together, clear it up, clear up the questions and complete our investigation.”

If you have any information, call Crime Stopper 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.