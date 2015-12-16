Judge grants more time for mental evaluation of Ohio terror plot suspect

A federal judge has given prison authorities extra time for the mental evaluation of an Ohio man charged with plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Sandra Beckwith granted the U.S. Bureau of Prisons request for a 15-day extension for 21-year-old Christopher Lee Cornell's evaluation. Court documents show Cornell arrived Nov. 23 at a federal facility in Chicago.

Its warden said the psychology staff should complete its evaluation by Jan. 7, and have a report to Beckwith by Jan. 28.

Cornell's attorneys have said there's "reasonable cause" to question his competency.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges he planned to attack the Capitol with pipe bombs and guns in support of the Islamic State group.

Cornell was arrested outside a gun shop after buying firearms and 600 rounds of ammunition in January. Two months after his arrest, Cornell detailed his plot in a phone call from his jail cell.

"I would have released more bullets on the Senate and House of Representative members and I would have attacked the Israeli Embassy and various other buildings," Cornell said when he called the FOX19 NOW newsroom.

The Oak Hills High School grad is accused of plotting with an FBI informant to plan an attack in Washington, D.C. that included planting pipe bombs around the U.S. Capitol and the Israeli embassy with the intention of then shooting people as they ran from the buildings to escape the bombs.

His father has said he was misled and coerced by "a snitch."

