Perrysburg students send Christmas cards to girl orphaned in NY fire

Cards for Safyre from student of Toth and Frank Elementary Schools in Perrysburg, OH

Students at two Perrysburg Elementary Schools are helping to make one little girl's Christmas wish come true.

Safyre Terry is the lone survivor of an arson fire set to her home in New York.

When Toth Elementary School counselor Jason Koval read a Facebook message from her page, he saw an opportunity for the students of Toth and Frank Elementary to apply what they were learning this season.

As the kids learned about empathy, they learned about Safyre's situation and that all she wanted for Christmas was to receive 100 Christmas cards.

"It's been great, walking in and seeing the kids writing these cause I get to see, kind of, just their drive and compassion to care for another kid. And, just the smile on their faces just to know that they're going to put another smile on someone else's face, has been really reassuring as we try to teach empathy," Koval said.

Safyre lives in New York.

Send Christmas cads to:

Safyre Terry

P.O. Box 6126

Schenectady NY 12306

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.