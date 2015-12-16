Ohio Turnpike $143M construction plan biggest in over decade

The Ohio Turnpike says its budget for replacing and repairing pavement and bridges in 2016 will be the biggest in 15 years.

Toll road officials say spending for those projects will come in at $143 million.

Half of the money will go toward replacing five-mile long sections of pavement in Lorain, Trumbull, Erie and Portage counties.

Resurfacing work is slated for Fulton, Lucas and Wood Counties.

Bridge repairs are scheduled for Williams, Fulton, Lorain, Portage, Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

