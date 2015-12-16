Central Toledo residents take frustration with "sewer cave" to Call 11 For Action

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Toledo drivers had enough to deal with this summer with the amount of potholes around our area, but residents living in the 1500 block of Pinewood Avenue were dealing with an even larger hole that wasn't getting fixed.

There are many people living on the stretch of Pinewood, including Cerena Rivers who lives right in front of the problem spot. She first contacted Call 11 For Action in May.

"I have a sinkhole that's big enough to fit an adult body inside," said Rivers. "Please help or point me in the direction of someone who can."

She sent pictures of what the hole looked like early on, before it got bigger. The hole was at the end of her driveway and she said traffic going by had to dodge it so not to damage their cars.

Rivers said city workers came out, put cones down, but never came back. She said she made several complaint calls.

“We have kids that play out here and they couldn't go past there, we were scared that they would get close and fall in," said Tschann Haynes, another Pinewood resident.

By late summer, the city had fixed the cave in, but gravel and rocks were left sticking up. Hayes contacted Call 11 for Action once again, wondering why this part of the street hadn't been paved.

So Call 11 For Action got a hold of Calvin Harris, a representative from the city's Sewer Division and pushed many time for the final repairs to be made. Harris was willing to check up on the project. It took longer than expected, but by early November, the city finally finished paving over the problem spot and planted grass seed around it.

So why did it take so long?

Commissioner of Field Operations Joel Mazur said the city considers every sewer cave a priority, but cases involving imminent safety issues or water in the basement have to come first. He said the repair work on the sewer cave on Pinewood was pushed back after heavy rains in June.

Haynes is happy Call 11 For Action helped smooth out Pinewood Avenue.

“If you can't get your voice heard, you have to have somebody else who can have your voice heard," said Haynes.

