Veterans encouraged to apply for Ohio Veterans Bonus

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services is encouraging veterans who served in Afghanistan to apply for the Ohio Veterans Bonus, a awarding bonus that dates back to the Civil War.

“Ohio veterans answered the call to service when our nation needed them most,” said Chip Tansill, director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services. “It is an honor to reward these brave men and women who fight for our nation’s freedom.”

Those who served in Afghanistan during the eligible periods of time (Oct. 7, 2001 through a date to be determined) will receive a payment of $100 a month for up to 10 months. Those who served in other parts of the world during the eligible periods of time will receive a payment of $50 a month for up to 10 months.

Veterans who were medically discharged as a result of combat service can also receive $1,000, regardless of how much time they spent serving. Plus, up to $500 for months served elsewhere.

And family members of those killed in action or who died from disease as a result of service can receive a bonus of $5,000, plus whatever the service member was eligible for, up to $6,500.

Eligible veterans must have been Ohio residents at the time of their entry into the service, and must be Ohio residents at the time they apply.

As of December 10, 2015, the Ohio Veterans Bonus program has paid 89,771 claims, amounting to more than $73.3 million.

The Ohio Veterans Bonus is not financed with taxes, but comes from the Ohio Honors Veterans Fund.

To apply for the bonus, click here or visit any County Veteran’s Service Office.

Veterans and military families can also call toll-free to 1-877- OHIO VET (1-877-644-6838).

