Two arrested on heroin-related charges after Fostoria drug raid

Two arrested on heroin-related charges after Fostoria drug raid

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
Crystal Dayton, 27 (Source: Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit) Crystal Dayton, 27 (Source: Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit)
FOSTORIA, OH (WTOL) -

Two people were arrested Wednesday after an early morning drug raid in Fostoria.

When officers with the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit and the Fostoria Police Department searched a home in the 1000 block of Buckley Street they found cash, pills, suspected heroin, criminal tools and evidence of drug trafficking.

Crystal Dayton, 27, who lives in the home, was arrested for trafficking heroin. Dayton could face additional charges of permitting drug abuse, possession of heroin and possession of criminal tools once the investigation is finished.

Derrick Jones, 26, of Detroit was also arrested Wednesday. He faces a charge of complicity to trafficking in heroin.

“The Task Force was receiving a lot of drug intelligence & complaints on the specific residence,” said Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno in a press release. “It’s evident that the Task Force is continuing to see subjects coming from Detroit, Michigan and other jurisdictions to poison our community. But when area law enforcement combines all of our resources, such as the Task Force, we are able to effectively address the issues and remove them from our neighborhoods.”

Anyone who suspects drug activity should contact their local law enforcement agencies.  

