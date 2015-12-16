City of Oregon looks to make long-time income tax rate permanent

The City of Oregon has scheduled a vote in the March primary to make the city’s long-time 2.25 percent income tax permanent.

The ballot issue would keep the income tax rate the same as it’s been since 1982, but allow the city to no longer call the tax temporary.

“I think after more than 30 years our residents understand that our income tax isn’t a temporary measure,” said Mayor Michael Seferian. “It is essential to meeting the service needs of our community.”

Seferian says the rate allows the city to provide police, fire, streets, recreation, and other essential services. He says he is proud that the city has not asked for a tax increase in over 30 years and have been able to eliminate three property tax levies for their residents and businesses over the last two years.

Seferian says while other communities look to increase their tax rates, they will commit to living within the tax rate that has been on the books for over 30 years. He also says making the tax permanent will allow them to plan long term, possibly improving their bond rating and making sure the city’s water sewer rates remain among the lowest in Ohio.

