New details released in Heather Bogle homicide investigation

Investigators are looking for information on a white SUV, possibly the one in this photo. One of the suspects in the case, Omar Satchel, posted this selfie with the vehicle to Instagram.

New details have been released in the homicide investigation of Heather Bogle.



According to the Fremont News-Messenger, police now believe a white SUV, possibly belonging to a Bellevue man, is linked to her death. It is believed to have been used as a getaway vehicle the night Bogle's body was driven to the Sumerton Apartment complex in Clyde.

A detective told the Fremont News-Messenger that a reliable source informed him that a man from Bellevue may own the SUV, and that the vehicle owner has connections to suspects in the case.

The sheriff's office has shared a picture of suspect Omar Satchel taking a selfie in a white SUV. Capt. Shawn O'Connell, head of detectives with the sheriff's office, says they don't know for sure that it is the same SUV that was linked to Bogle's death, but it is similar.



Bogle, 28, was found beaten and shot to death in the trunk of her car in April.

Back in September, Sandusky County investigators named Omar Satchel and Keyona Bor as suspects in the case.

"A lot of the evidence and other items involving this homicide relate and go back to these two," said Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer.

Before her death, Bogle had been last seen leaving work at Whirlpool in Clyde around 6:15 a.m. Thursday, April 9. She was then reported missing when she didn't pick up her 5-year-old daughter from school.

Anyone with further information on the case should call the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office at 419-332-2613.

