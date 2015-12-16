Put-in-Bay Police Department now hiring for 2016 summer season

The Put-in-Bay Police Department is now hiring police officers and dispatchers for the upcoming 2016 summer season.

Police officers will be paid $15.00 per hour and dispatchers $12,50 per hour.

If interested in applying for either position, you can fill out a application under the Employment tab on the Put-in-Bay Police Department web page or by email your resume to either Sgt. Mariano at 907mariano@pibpolice.com or Sgt. Dress at dondress@pibpolice.com.

