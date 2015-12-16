Sylvania schools host job fair Wednesday for key positions

If you're looking for work, Sylvania schools is looking for you. The district is short on several key positions and is having a job fair Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The biggest need is bus drivers and substitute teachers.



"We're just trying to be proactive and get ahead of that dire moment when we have to have people and can't fill positions," says Executive Director of Human Resources, Keith Limes.

The job runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and then again from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. It's being held at the bus garage at 7400 Cougar Lane - right behind Southview High School.

