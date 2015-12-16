Talking Terror: How to have the conversation with your child

(Source: AP/Danny Moloshok). A gate to Birmingham Community Charter High School is locked with a sign stating that school is closed, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015, in Van Nuys, Calif.

The incidents in New York and Los Angeles kept many of us on edge Tuesday. For school children and parents, the thought of a terror threat can create an immediate sense of panic, which is why experts at UTMC want you to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to communicating with your children.

Dr. Theodor Rais, director of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Division at UTMC recommends doing the following:

Customize the talk: Every child is different. You need to know what your child can handle. Middle school and junior high school students can usually understand the complexity, so you can address the facts of the terror/violence. However, you need to be cautious with children who are too young. You don’t want to add to their fear. Many times the media can be dramatic so you don’t want to amplify the anxiety.

Ask questions: You need to ask young people about how they feel about what is going on in the world. They might know more than you expect. This will also help you gauge how much more you should tell them.

Be honest: The best way to talk about violence is to be honest within the age constraints, which means you will need to acknowledge that you are scared as well.

Instill safety: BUT you need to reassure children that you are OK; they are OK. Sometimes children don’t understand that everything is over; the suspects have been killed. Tell them that.

Maintain a routine: Don’t make the mistake of canceling everyday activities. Don’t limit play time. You have to stay in a routine to preserve the feeling that things are OK and life will go on.

Be open: Make sure you are open to questions, beyond the initial conversation. Talking about terrorism

and violence will evolve (and continue) as the child grows up. Give your children safety tips if they are in a dangerous situation. Tell them who to listen to; who to trust.

