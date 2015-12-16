Toledo dental office offering free flu shots Wednesday

Hires Dental Care on West Sylvania Avenue is giving out free flu shots Wednesday morning. The dental office has partnered up with ProMedica for the first ever event.

Shots are a first come first serve basis, so workers say arrive early.

"We know the importance of overall health and we wanted to make it easily accessible to our patients as well as the community to get their free flu shots this winter," said Hires Dental Marketing Manager Erica Emery.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the office located directly across the street from Franklin Park Mall on West Sylvania Avenue.

It is open to both patients and non-patients. No paper work is required.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.