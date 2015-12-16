Toledo city councilman analyzes GOP debate with WTOL

Candidates seeking the Republican nomination for president met in Las Vegas Tuesday for another debate. Toledo City Councilman Tom Waniewski (R-District 5) sat down with WTOL to give his thoughts on the candidates.

Waniewski said he’s noticed two things forming in the GOP race: Candidates attacking frontrunner Donald Trump, and the competition for “second place.”

He said Florida Gov. Jeb Bush took the former route during the debate.

“Even Trump doesn’t want to get into that mudslinging with Bush,” Waniewski said. “It’s almost like (Trump is saying), ‘Go away, kid, you bother me.’”

Overall, the councilman said he didn’t feel like anyone advanced in the debate. But he also doesn’t think anyone will drop out after this.

“If I had to pick people I’d love to see step aside, it would be Bush and (New Jersey Gov. Chris) Christie, but I don’t think anyone will,” he said.

He also said he’d love to hear more from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, and former business executive Carly Fiorina.

Waniewski said Ohio Gov. John Kasich seemed “presidential.” Kasich talked about his experience protecting Ohio, as well as economic development as a catalyst for security. But Waniewski said he feels that the governor needs to focus his message more.

“I wish that he had a little more PR polish,” he said.

As for Trump, Waniewski doesn’t think he’s going anywhere yet.

“Trump didn’t mess up anything, so I think he’s going to be status quo,” he said.

Waniewski said we’re still too early in the election process for Trump to fade.

“People are still into that soundbite mentality, number one. But number two, Trump has tapped into this, ‘We’re tired of the same old, same old,’” he said.

When it comes time for a Republican candidate to be selected, Waniewski said the Republican Party will have to follow what the people want. According to the polls, that has been Trump.

