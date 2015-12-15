Perrysburg Boat Club has extension granted by swing vote from mayor

After several months of debate the city of Perrysburg will spend more time figuring out how to proceed with the historic building where the Perrysburg Boat Club resides.



During Tuesday's city council meeting, members voted to allow a 30 day extension on the current lease with the boat club. The mayor was the swing vote. Now they'll look into insurance options for the building, which will play a big part in the outcome for this property.



"Take a look at a couple of the insurance options that were presented tonight to see if there is viability to them. At the end of the day we have to be able to make sure that we do not have unnecessary exposure to the taxpayers of Perrysburg," says Perrysburg Mayor Mike Olmstead.

Once that is determined, several other questions will need to be answered regarding construction and money to fund the repairs.

"It would include all aspects of construction, who's constructing, what the qualifications are. It would also involve and, most importantly, money - the sufficient monies upfront by the boat club to be able to pay for these improvements," says Olmstead.

This decision is welcome news by boat club members who have been doing everything they can to try and save the building.

"I'm encouraged that they at least took it up. The mayor had the swing vote to say let's take a look at these answers. So lets put those questions to bed and we'll decide what the next step is," says Perrysburg Boat Club Commodore Steve Wise.



