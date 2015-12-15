Rossford School Board member arrested for false claims of death threats

A false allegation led to the arrest of Rossford School Board member Beverly Bellas-Koch Monday night.

Police say Bellas-Koch was arrested after an investigation into reports she was receiving death threats showed she was not telling the truth.

Chief Glenn Goss of the Rossford Police Department said when they asked Koch for evidence, she could not provide it.

"We got to the point where we realized that she actually was never threatened," he said.

Goss says they take these types of accusations seriously and spending time investigating false claims is very frustrating.

"Our department is a small department, so when we have a detective investigating something like this for several days...there's a lot of real victims of real crimes, and their cases are being ignored. It's not fair to the community for people to make up or fabricate something as serious as a death threat," he said.

The reports came after a school board meeting on Dec. 3 where Koch voted "no" to putting some new facilities on the ballot. Police say Koch was receiving some backlash from members in the community who were for the issue, but she was telling people they were threatening her life based on her decision.

A formal police report was never filed but, once police got word of several people hearing about the so-called threats, they sprung into action and started the investigation. When they questioned Koch, she was unable to provide any evidence, but said that the FBI was already involved.

"We communicate with the Toledo office of the FBI, and they told us that there was no ongoing investigation regarding Beverly Bellas," Goss said.

Koch was released the same night and was issued a summons for her first court appearance at the Perrysburg Municipal Court.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.