Downed power line causes outage in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

First Energy says a downed power line has caused an outage affecting at least 700 customers in downtown Toledo.

Toledo police have set up barricades and stop signs at intersections affected by the outage. 

First Energy crews are working to assess the situation. They do not have an estimate on when power will be restored at this time.

