Adrian College student donates 40+ meals to Salvation Army

An Adrian College student is reaching out to help others in need this holiday season.

Junior Marissa Cotton says she always has leftover “swipes” on her meal plan card at the end of each semester. Those meals, if not used, will be lost.

In the past, Cotton says she’s used those extra meals to buy food for friends or teammates, but seeing a homeless man looking for food near campus has given her a new idea.

“[I] tried to look at it at a different perspective of thinking maybe I could help other people around the community who are in need,” she said.

Cotton worked with cafeteria workers to use her remaining 60 swipes to make more than 40 meals to donate to the Salvation Army. She’s hoping the pay-it-forward act will catch on around campus.

“It pays off for everyone and hopefully we can keep this going here at Adrian College and make a bigger impact,” she said.

Cotton says she’s already heard from other students on campus who want to do the same.

