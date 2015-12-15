UTMC professor studies saliva to detect future risk of brain disease

A UT professor is using the saliva of high school football players to help find treatments for concussions and brain injuries.

Dr. Kenneth Hensley is a pathologist at UTMC who studies broken protein molecules in the saliva samples of athletes to detect future brain damage.

Hensley has been conducting studies on Alzheimer's disease and other brain injuries for 25 years which has prompted his research into what issues could be at the root of the disease earlier in life.

"We need a way of knowing whether that bonk on you had on your head when you fell off the ladder last week really caused you more trouble than you think it did," he said. "This is a big knowledge gap in medical science. We don't know how to evaluate your risk of developing brain problems. Millions of people get Alzheimer's. Millions of people suffer traumatic brain injury. It is necessary to evaluate the risk and take action, I think, in order to maximize your longevity in life.

The most recent saliva samples he has collected were taken from high school football players before the season started and then after their games. Hensley then compares the samples, looking for broken protein molecules in the saliva.

That's where his patented treatments come into play.

The treatments bind the protein molecules back together. Hensley says in the mouse models he's tested this on, he found that the treatment reduces neural damage and accelerates recovery.

He's hoping that the next step is predicting brain disease.

"That's kind of where I'm heading in my own personal research - trying to look at relationship of traumatic brain injury to the onset of Alzheimer's, to the onset of ALS. We need, basically, a thermometer that we can put in their mouths to take their brain's temperature, if you will, and make just a little bit better informed decisions."

