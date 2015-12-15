TPS sends new safety security plan to the state of Ohio

District officials say the state of Ohio mandates a safety security plan be in place for every TPS school and that the safety and security of their students is a vital component of what they provide.

"We have a strong partnership with the Toledo Police Department and we have security. And we are well-prepared to handle any crisis that may come into the schools," said Brian Murphy, TPS Chief of Staff. "Just in the last couple of years, Toledo Public Schools was recognized as one of the safest public school districts in the country. Our security department is top notch and with their relationship with the Toledo Police Department, we feel very good protecting our students in the district."

Murphy says the district has 23,000 kids. If a threat was posed in any TPS school, the first call goes to the security division and then to TPD. There are also emergency radios available, which the district received in October. Thankfully, they have not had cause to use them.

Next week the district will be sending their safety security plan to the state which is also a requirement for all districts throughout Ohio.

"A lot of the plans will be consistent from last year except for some tweaking that we've done based on the research that we've done on handling crisis situations," he said.

The safety security plan is not made public.

