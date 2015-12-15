13-year-old in critical condition after hit and run in central Toledo

Toledo police responded to a hit and run accident in central Toledo Tuesday.

Police say a 13-year-old Xavier Morrow was hit by a 4-door maroon car (possibly a Buick) just before 6:30 p.m. in the 1500 black of Nebraska.

Police say the vehicle involved, which drove away from the scene, either had a hub cap missing from the driver's side rear tire or it was a donut.

The victim was unresponsive at the scene and was taken to the hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

