Man escapes car before it catches fire after Maumee crash

It was a pretty close call for one man in Maumee Tuesday.

Police say he went off the road near Jerome Road while driving westbound on US 24. They say he then went into a wooded area about 100 yards off the road, narrowly missing a light pole and some trees.

Fortunately, the man made it out before the car caught fire.

Crews had to cut off the hood of the car to get the battery out in order to shut the car off.

The man is expected to be okay.

