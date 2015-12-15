Healthcare: More Ohioans get insured as costs go up

The number of those uninsured went down in Lucas County by nearly 10 percent since 2013, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, who attributes the decrease to Obamacare.

Matthew Crisp is like thousands of other Ohioans, and millions of Americans, trying to understand his health insurance options.

"I would like to have insurance but getting insurance means making one-third less,” Crisp said.

Now in its third year, the government's health insurance plan, known to most as 'Obamacare', is trying to change that. Aiming to provide health insurance for everyone's budget. But is it working?

Kevin Counihan is the CEO of the online insurance marketplace, Healthcare.gov.

"People are finding the plans affordable," Counihan said. “In Ohio for example 57 percent of Ohioans can find plans for under 75 dollars.”

While it may be true that people can select low cost plans, the overall cost of healthcare has gone up. According to the Department of Health and Human Services last year the average person paid 5.3 percent more in health care costs or a whopping $9,500 a person.

"We are creating history. There's not a lot of track record of how this all works,” said Jan Ruma, Vice President of the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio.

Ruma looks at how health care costs are changing across all health systems in our area.

"The reality is this was all created to increase access to care and to reduce the number of uninsured, and that definitely has happened,” she said.

But with more people insured, shouldn't the cost of care go down?

"I think that's something that's gonna take some time to bear out," Ruma said.

She said costs may go up for the next few years as people who were once uninsured and neglected their health get back on track. People like Matthew Crisp, who was without insurance for over a decade.

"Obviously if I could afford it I would have,” Crisp said.

Due to a large volume of usage, Healthcare.gov has extended the Dec. 15 deadline to Dec. 17 at 12 a.m.

