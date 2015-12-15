Data shows Michigan high school graduation rate improving - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Data shows Michigan high school graduation rate improving

By The Associated Press
Lansing, MI (AP) -

A national report shows Michigan's high school graduation rate is improving.

The U.S. Education Department's National Center for Education Statistics report says the state's 2013-14 rate was nearly 79 percent -- up from 77 percent the previous year.

The rate is calculated by using a formula in which the number of graduates in a given year is divided by the number of students who enrolled four years earlier.

The national rate was 82 percent in 2013-14. Iowa led the way with a 90 percent graduation rate. The District of Columbia had the lowest, with 61 percent.

In Michigan, Blacks and Hispanics students graduated at a lower rate than the nearly 83 percent by whites.

Blacks graduated at a 64.5 percent rate. The rate for Hispanic students was nearly 69 percent.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

