Only on 11: Family of fallen firefighter, Libbey donate glassware to TFD

The family of fallen firefighter Jamie Dickman and their foundation, Live Your Dream Foundation, brought Christmas to the firehouses in the area by stocking the firehouse kitchens with donations from Live Your Dream and Libbey Glass.

The gifts stemmed from an idea the Dickman family got when they noticed there were not enough cups to go around during lunch at a Toledo Firehouse.

"We appreciate it very much," said Lt. Eric Ellis."They are a great family, great people and they really didn't have to do this. I'm surprised."

A common misconception is that tax payer dollars are used to pay for mattresses, cable and food inside firehouses. Actually, firefighters pay into a house fund every two weeks to share these extra expenses.

A truck loaded with boxes of plates, bowls, mugs, silverware and glasses made the rounds to each firehouse in the area.

"They are carrying on the love that they had for Jamie and the love he had for his profession," said Fire Chief Luis Santiago."This is a great way to keep his memory going and do good things."

Libby Cheney, Jamie Dickman's sister, said her family formed this charity to help with their grief and give back.

"They put their lives at risk for us and the community, so the least we can do is make sure they have everyday living things for the 24 hours that they are here," she said.

