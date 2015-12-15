Study: Risk of autism with antidepressant use during pregnancy

A Canadian study's findings show that taking antidepressants during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy could increase the risk of having a child with autism. Some experts say it's too soon for mothers utilizing the medication to be worried.



"It is a concern, and it means that we need to do more research," said Dr. Lance Talmage, Interim Chair of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at the University of Toledo Medical College. "It made me concerned about this. Also, I think if it is scares women into stopping medications, that can be very dangerous because SSRIs need to be tapered off."



SSRIs, or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, are an acting agent in anti-depressants, and their use is something that many gynecologists talk about regularly with their expecting patients.



"Even before this study came out, you always talk to your patients about any medication they're on. And if the benefit of that medication outweighs the risks, and the patient is willing to do it, or wants to do it, then they stay on the medication. If you take someone off of antidepressants and they're severely depressed, it could be very dangerous to them," said Dr. Talmage.



After going through the analysis of the study and looking at various expert opinions, Dr. Talmage says the findings contradict what some previous studies have found, which indicate that there's no link between autism and pregnancy antidepressant use.



"With two conflicting studies, and one being so small, I think we certainly need to watch any medication and its effect on pregnancy," he said. "We have absolutely no desire to create problems for babies. But at the same time, we have two patients. One is the mother. We have to treat her and keep her stable, otherwise that in itself will compromise the pregnancy."

Dr. Talmage also notes some of the experts' concerns with the study itself, namely that the sample size isn't large enough.

"(The study makes it) sound a lot worse than it really is, even if the study is accurate," he said.

Notwithstanding, Dr. Talmage says that likely won't stop some of his patients from inquiring about the findings at future appointments.

"Inevitably, they do ask especially when a study like this comes out and it becomes public," said Dr. Talmage. "The physicians always get calls almost immediately with patients very concerned and wanting more information."



The bottom line: Dr. Talmage and other medical experts maintain that it's important and crucial to consult with your physician about the risks and benefits of taking any medication while pregnant.



"If we have to give them the medication because of their condition, we warn them ahead of time that there may be some issues or problems," said Dr. Talmage.



Read the study by JAMA Pediatrics.

