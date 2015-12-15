Former Oregon City Schools supt. named interim state supt.

Ohio's state school board has appointed an interim superintendent of public instruction.

Associate Superintendent Lonny Rivera was selected by unanimous vote Tuesday as the temporary replacement for Superintendent Richard Ross, who retires Dec. 31.

Rivera was the only candidate whose name was submitted for the job by a member of the board, as was required.

He is a former superintendent of Oregon City Schools near Toledo who joined the Ohio Department of Education in April.

The board also selected a firm to lead the search for Ross' permanent replacement. Ray and Associates Inc. was tapped in a three-way race that also included Greenwood Asher and Associates and Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.