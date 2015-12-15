Poll: Millennials support sending troops to fight ISIS, not fighting themselves

A new poll by the Harvard Institute of Politics looks at how millennials feel about current issues such as sending U.S. troops overseas to fight ISIS. Among its many findings, the study showed that while young Americans support sending those troops, they don't want to serve themselves.

University of Toledo Political Science Professor Joel Voss says that's the response he anticipated.

"It's not a surprising finding," he said. "People, I think, are happy to send troops to some far away country, as long as they don't actually have to front the cost. The biggest cost to war is your own life. But if there's zero harm to [one's self], then it seems like a much better proposition."

The study found that 60 percent of those polled ages 18-29 support committing U.S. troops to fight ISIS, while 62 percent would not want to personally join the fight.

"The poll shows a couple of things that I think make sense. First, students are very divided on should we send troops or not, or how should we respond to the Islamic State. Also with the refugee issue, they're quite divided on that," said Voss, whose classes focus on current issues such as Syria and the Islamic State. "I think my classes show that it's basically exactly what you would find in the opinion polling. I'm not at all shocked that students are strongly against the Islamic State and that right now they are, it appears, strongly in favor of having a more aggressive response to the Islamic State."

The poll's findings show growing support for U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, which Voss says is interesting considering Sanders has not taken a public stance on the ISIS issue.

"Sanders' supporters so far, which are growing, especially amongst young people, are a bit clueless as to how he would respond. And that could be very problematic going forward," he said.

Voss also notes that the polling results align with millennials' feelings toward human rights issues.

"What I find is that young people really care about other people's human conditions. Not just American conditions, but also those of people who are living in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and elsewhere. So this is really a human rights and human security issue, and millennials really feel strongly about those issues, so it's not surprising at all that they would feel this way," said Voss.

Overall, Voss equates the main finding to a "collective action" problem, which he generally describes as a broad issue affecting many that some do not want to physically take part in.

"That's what you're seeing here with millennials. They're happy to send troops, as long as they themselves don't have to provide the goods," said Voss.

