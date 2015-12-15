I-75 reopens south of Perrysburg after seven-vehicle crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

I-75 reopens south of Perrysburg after seven-vehicle crash

(WTOL) -

I-75 near mile marker 190, just south of Perrysburg, has reopened after an earlier seven-vehicle crash. 

The crash involved three commercial vehicles and at least four personal vehicles. Officials say there are minor injuries, but it's unclear how many people.

The scene is now cleared.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly