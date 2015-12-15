Toledo teacher union files lawsuit against TPS

A lawsuit has been filed against Toledo Public Schools by the Toledo Federation of Teachers, according to Judge Gene Zmuda.

The teachers' union had threatened legal action against the district earlier this month after several teachers still were not receiving the correct pay on their paychecks.

The lawsuit calls for several things:

Toledo Public Schools (TPS) to pay all wages owed to employees

TPS to pay damages to employees owed back-pay

TPS to pay all attorney fees of the teachers' union

A notice sent to employees of their salaries

Read the full lawsuit.

The paycheck problem started this summer when the district switched to a new payroll software program. Some teachers are not getting paid what they’re owed, while others are getting paid far too much.

Union officials say the widespread issues are impacting families’ budgets and plans.

"Not knowing what is going to be deposited into your account is devastating for a budget," said Toledo Federation of Teachers President Kevin Dalton. "Our members have families, commitments and financial obligations."

The district says they've been working to fix the problem and that they've made progress. The issues are now limited to only certain types of pay. District Treasurer Ryan Stechschulte says he was hoping they could continue to work with the union through the problems.

"[I'm] a little disappointed. We would prefer to work with the unions," he said. "We have been sitting down with TFT, but as of last week, they have decided to stop that process."

Dalton says the teachers have waited long enough.

"The Federation has been working with the district since early July when the problems were found," he said. "We were hoping we did not have to come to this action. Unfortunately, our members have suffered too long and we do not have resolutions."

Stechschulte says they will continue to try to figure out the cause of these pay issues, but he says he doesn't have a timeline for when they will be resolved.

