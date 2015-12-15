Downtown Toledo's Hotel Seagate to be demolished

Hotel Seagate is officially being demolished. Lucas County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to award a $2.4 million demolition contract to Baumann, a demo company out of the Cleveland area. This comes after the commissioners spent $1.4 million to buy the hotel last year.

That's nearly $4 million of taxpayer money to get rid of the building.

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken says Hotel Seagate has sat empty for 10 years and that he's proud of the commissioners for buying the hotel, and now knocking it down to make room for new life.

Gerken also says they already have interest from developers.

"This is now a prime corner in downtown. ProMedica's launch of their enterprise in downtown; we're right in the heart of it all," he said "This is a space that needs to be returned to life."

The County Commissioner says the company will first remove the asbestos and then do a floor-by-floor demolition. Work will begin in January and a clear site is expected by May.

