TPD look for two suspects in Stop and Go armed robbery in west Toledo

Toledo police are looking for the suspects of a Stop and Go armed robbery in west Toledo.

Police say two black males entered the Stop and Go on Upton Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Monday and demanded cash from the clerk. One of the suspects then showed a hand gun to the employees, demanding that they open the safe. Once the employee made it clear that they could not open the safe, the suspects took off with 11 cartons of cigarettes and fled.

The robbery is still under investigation.

If you know who these two men are, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.