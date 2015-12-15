Police investigate after six-year-old girl shot in west Toledo

A six-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in west Toledo.

Police were called to ProMedica Toledo Hospital late Monday night after the young girl was treated for a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The girl told police she was taking the trash out with her mother at a home in the 2100 block of Alvin Street when a black vehicle pulled up and started shooting.

According to police, there is no evidence to back up the girl’s account of the incident. Investigators are currently searching for her mother, Mecca Canty, to get her version of the story.

"When something like this happens to a young child, it's important that we get down to the bottom of how this occurred, and we will," said Toledo Police Lt. Joe Heffernan. "I'm very confident we will. We just need some people to come forward."

The six-year-old was driven to the hospital by her grandmother who did not witness the shooting.

Police say the girl’s injuries were not severe and she is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

