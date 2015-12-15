Former Toledo Mayor Mike Bell files to run for Lucas Co. Commissioner

Former Toledo Mayor Mike Bell filed his petition to run for Lucas County Commissioner on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Bell has a long record of public service in the area. He was Toledo's fire chief, the state fire marshal, and served as Toledo's mayor from 2010 to 2014, when late Mayor D. Michael Collins was elected.

Now, after losing the most recent mayoral election to Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, Bell has decided to run for county commissioner.

Bell will be running as a Republican and says he's looking forward to the opportunity to help the whole county.

"My standpoint; the ability to utilize the skills that I've been able to develop and being able to make friendships with people throughout the county of Lucas, and being able to try to move things forward, be it homeland security or water initiatives, I think works very well to the position that I'm attempting to run for," said Bell.

He will be going up against Pete Gerken, who is running as a Democrat and has served as a Lucas County Commissioner for 10 years.

Tuesday was the deadline to file a petition to run for the position.

