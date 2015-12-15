WLS releases details of former supt. Hickey's separation agreement

Washington Local Schools has released the separation agreement detailing the terms of former superintendent Patrick Hickey's resignation.

Hickey was placed on administrative leave in November amidst allegations of inappropriate behavior. The Washington Local School board accepted his resignation Friday, December 11.

As part of his separation agreement, Hickey will receive just over $217,000 in total payments.

The former superintendent will remain on the district's payroll through July 31, 2016. His salary during that time will amount to $82,368.

Following the completion of the current school year's term, Hickey will be paid in lump sums for his accrued vacation days and personal days, valued at around $45,621 and $1,586, respectively.

Within 20 days of July 31, 2016, Hickey will receive $89,169.37 in severance pay, the amount he would have earned had he retired at that time.

As part of the agreement, no evaluations, directives or disciplinary materials will be added to Hickey's personnel file. In response, Hickey is releasing all claims he made or could have made against members of the district's board.

Hickey is also not allowed to enter WLS grounds except to attend school functions in which his children are participating, such as sporting events or parent-teacher conferences.

But Washington Local hasn't seen the last of Hickey, who says he plans to run for a seat on the school board in 2017.

Read the full separation agreement here.

