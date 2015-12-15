Restaurant Ratings: Wood Co. businesses show improvement upon follow-up inspections

A couple of Wood County businesses in the hot seat with the Health Department have made some improvements since their last inspections.

A few weeks ago, Kazmaier's Five Start Market in Perrysburg had 19 violations. On a return visit, an inspector found five. Employees weren't washing their hands when required. The deli manager wasn't sure of proper cooling procedures and safe temperatures for food. Employees also left personal items near the food prep area, which could cause contamination.

Stella's on Louisiana Avenue had 13 violations last week; now just two. An inspector said the hand washing sink needed to be cleaned. Plus, the basement floor needed to be replace and some walls near the kitchen needed to be fixed so they're easy to clean.

QQ Restaurant on Glendale Avenue had seven violations. Food was not date-marked. The cutting board was dirty. Plus, an employee was eating near the food prep area, which could contaminate food prepared for customers.

King's Chef Chinese Restaurant on Sylvania Avenue had six violations. Eggs and sprouts were sitting out at room temperature; not safe to eat. Equipment, including the dough maker, can opener and table fan, were dirty. There was no soap for the hand sink for employees to wash their hands.

In Oregon, Senor Tequilas had a perfect inspection. The restaurant was said to be clean and well-maintained.

Jimmy Johns on Glendale Avenue in south Toledo also had no violations and was noted as a very clean facility.

