Caught on camera: employees, customers fight off Findlay robber

A video posted on the Social Findlay Facebook page Monday night shows employees and customers stop a man attempting to rob a gas station in November.

Findlay police were called to the Marathon station in the 500 block of Trenton Avenue around 12:10 a.m. on Nov. 22, after a man wearing a mask came into the station with a pair of wire snips.

Police say 29-year-old Jeremy Sherbrook demanded money but was subdued by employees and customers.

One employee suffered minor injuries during the ordeal.

With the help, officers were able to arrest Sherbrook and bring him to the Hancock County Justice Center.

This is not Sherbrook's first robbery. Police say he robbed the Son Carryout on Main Street Nov. 8 and the Mobil Gas Station Nov. 9.

Watch the video on YouTube here.

