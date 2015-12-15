180th Fighter Wing to conduct night training - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

180th Fighter Wing to conduct night training

By Melissa Andrews, Anchor
TOLEDO, OH

The 180th Fighter Wing will be conducting night training flights this week. 

F-16 pilots and maintenance workers are required to perform training at night. The training starts Tuesday and finishes up Friday.  

The 180th says it appreciates your support during the training. 

