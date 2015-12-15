Flint mayor declares state of emergency as city's water worsens

Flint's mayor has declared a state of emergency due to problems with the city's water system caused by the earlier use of Flint River water.

Karen Weaver announced the declaration Monday night, saying Flint needs more federal help. Weaver says the move intends to help raise awareness of ongoing problems.

Genesee County earlier declared a public health emergency. Officials have told Flint residents not to drink unfiltered tap water.

Flint in spring 2014 switched from Detroit's water system to water from the Flint River in a cost-cutting move. Officials maintained the water met safety standards, but it was later determined corrosive river water was drawing lead from aging pipes.

Flint returned to Detroit's system in October.

Weaver was elected in November and promised while campaigning to issue such a declaration.

