USPS sets delivery deadlines for Christmas packages

The holiday headaches don't stop until the packages are all sent out, and more importantly, those gifts arrive in time for Christmas.

The USPS wants to make sure gift-givers know when those presents need to be sent out to ensure holiday arrival. The postal service released "delivery by" dates for that very reason. If you are a bit of a procrastinator, the 24th (Christmas Eve) is the cut off for their priority mail express service.

If you are hoping to get those packages out a little earlier, Tuesday is the deadline to send via standard post.

Dates for international and military shipping will differ from the normal domestic delivery dates. For specific dates, click here.

