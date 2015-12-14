Real-life Rosie the Riveters accept special recognition awards

When World War II began in the 1940s, childhood friends Elma Vas and Eva Wells signed up to do their part. The two women were Riveters, drilling rivets into bomber planes at the Willow Run Bomber Plant - Elma worked ground level at the fuselage, Eva on the nose.

The two did not wear uniforms, but aprons with pockets for their materials. They described the plant as noisy, but clean. They described those times as fun.

"It was fun, really," said Eva, 91. "Right where on the side where a little machine gun was - on the side, by the nose - and that had an extra plate around it. So, we had to put rivets all around that. Kinda' scary when you think of those guns going through there. It was quite a sight to see those going down the final assembly line - those bombers - those big machines. You know, you thought, 'What a sight'. "

"I enjoyed it," said Elma, 90. "It was a war effort and we thought, 'let's do our best'."

At Monday's Milan City Council meeting, the two were awarded with special plaques along with Elma's sister Pauline Glenn.

The women said they'd never dreamed of this honor when they signed up to help their country those 70 years ago.

