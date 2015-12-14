Humane Society says 13 'puppies' found dead near Fremont may be raccoons

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

After further investigation, the Sandusky County Humane Society has determined that what appeared to be 13 dead puppies found in a creek were most likely raccoons.

The Humane Society says they tested two of the suspected puppies and determined they were raccoons. The other 11 were already buried, but the Humane Society says they are likely raccoons, too. They said on their Animal Cruelty Investigations Facebook page that the reason they looked like puppies was because the raccoons were skinned and moss had started to grow on them, looking like fur.

They say they are continuing the investigation to find out who would dump the skinned animals in water as it is illegal.

The bodies were found near County Roads 55 and 90 just outside of Fremont on Saturday. According to the Humane Society, they were found by the property owner during a walk.

"The person or persons responsible for this obviously have no - they don't care," said Animal Cruelty Investigator Adam Herrera.

Herrera believes that they spent several days in the water before they were found.

"Some of them are completely submerged under the water. Some of them are floating on top. And nature has been taking its course," he said. "It's difficult to tell if they were deceased or not before they hit the water, but I would probably venture a guess that they were."

The Humane Society has no strong leads at this time, but wants the public to share whatever they know about the case.

A reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in this case. If you have any information you are asked to call 567-201-0554.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.