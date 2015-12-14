Car break-ins caught on camera in south Toledo

Toledo Police are investigating at least four different car break-ins that happened on the same night with the help of residents in the area who caught the suspects on camera.

The video, from Dec. 10, shows at least three men walking up and ransacking cars.

"It's really scary when you're in bed at night and you have grown men on your property searching through your things," says Toledo resident Chanell Dedrick. "I woke up about 5 a.m. and saw five cop cars roaming the area. They had their flashlights out and I figured they must be looking for somebody. Then we woke up that morning and found our cars broken into."

Dedrick lives in Ragan Woods, a subdivision off Heatherdowns Boulevard.

Toledo police say they found the men, but they got away in a chase.

Lt. Joe Heffernan of the Toledo police said, "If they've tried it on the 10th I'm sure they are going to be back. We want people in the neighborhood to be vigilant. Take a look around and if you see anything suspicious give us a call."

He also recommended everyone lock their car doors but said, more importantly, to bring all your valuables inside.

"These guys were going through looking for mainly unlocked cars but believe me, if they saw something valuable on the seat I'm sure they would break the window to get in," he said.

The men didn't get away with anything more than some spare change from the instance caught on camera. But, that doesn't make the Dedrick family feel any better about the situation.

"That's our stuff! We are the type of people where if somebody needed something we would be the first to give it to them. So to have someone come and just take something that doesn't belong to them is nerve-wracking," said Dedrick.

If you have any information about these break-ins call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.