Sandusky Co. sheriff warns of scam phone calls

The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around the county.

The sheriff’s office says it has received many complaints from citizens who say they’ve received calls from someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office. The caller tells citizens they have outstanding warrants and they should purchase a secure voucher/recharge card to pay their outstanding fines.

The sheriff’s office says they will never call someone to inform them of any warrants or fines, and this caller is a scam artist.

If any Sandusky County resident has received a call like this, they are being asked to report it to the sheriff’s office at 419-332-2613.

