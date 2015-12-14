Lucas Co. cracks down on impaired driving

With the holiday season in full swing, local police are working to crack down on impaired drivers.

Sheriff John Tharp, the Lucas County OVI Task Force, Ohio State Highway Patrol, other local officers and people from the trauma units at UTMC and Mercy came together Monday to kick off their holiday awareness campaign.

The goal is to educate the public on the importance of not driving impaired during the holidays and also to outline consequences many would face if arrested.

Last year in Lucas County, 41 people died in 37 fatal crashes. Thirty-two percent of these fatal crashes involved an impaired driver and 15 people lost their lives.

From 2004 to 2014, 43 percent of traffic fatalities were due to impaired driving, something authorities say is heightened this time of year.

And while the total number of fatal crashes has continued to d rop since 2010, the number of OVI arrests has continued to rise.

In the past 14 days alone, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has made 51 OVI arrests in Lucas and Fulton County. Last year the total for the month of December was 63.

And of the more than 24,000 OVI arrests made in the state, 1,500 came from these two counties.

So while officers want people to have fun this holiday season, they also want you to plan ahead.

"You need to plan ahead, and make plans whether it's with a taxi driver, a limousine service, with a friend, a relative, or even stay wherever you're going to be celebrating. That is the key. Make plans ahead of time," said. Lt. William Bowers, Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Bowers says they go through a two-prong approach - education and enforcement. And he says it's not just fatalities, but people also face disappointment and embarrassment for them and their families. And it's something that can put a damper not only on the current holiday season, but ones in the years to come.

"We want to make them realize that it's a loved one, it's a brother, it's a sister, it's a mother, it's a father that's going to be the one that's not coming home, that's not going to be celebrating Christmas or the New Year. It's going to lay a black cloud over that holiday for the rest of your life if a loved one is killed or a friend gets killed during the holiday season," he said.

And Bowers isn't alone in these statements.

"It's important that you have a battle plan, a way to get home so that you're not endangering your life or somebody else's," said Robert Sweeney, Lucas County Deputy Sheriff and member of the OVI task force. "The selfishness of driving impaired to me is astronomical because you have no right to take somebody else's life into your own hands. And you may cause some family distress by injuring somebody by driving intoxicated."

And while you can't put a price-tag on the cost of someone's life, you can put one on the cost of an OVI arrest. Bowers and Sweeney say the minimum fine someone could pay if arrested for driving impaired is $1,500. They say it all depends on the jurisdiction, lawyer fees, how far over the legal limit you are, and damage caused. Not to mention your insurance, which will likely skyrocket.

Sweeney also says Lucas County has the second highest check points (32) in the state.

So while they want you to keep spreading the holiday cheer, all they ask is you think before you get behind the wheel.

"We're not trying to take away your fun, we just want you to be smart," Sweeney said.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.