Nursing student receives discrimination settlement from Terra Community College

Terra Community College settled in court to pay their former student $75,000 for discriminating against her for being hard of hearing.

Shirley Parrott-Copus had been a licensed practical nurse for 14 years when she enrolled in the registered nursing program at Terra Community College.

She had a 3.76 GPA, was taking 19 credits and excelling when she was issued a letter from the nursing program director stating she was kicked out because she could not hear verbal instructions or equipment sounds.

"They thought because I couldn't hear that I wasn't capable of being a nurse. The Ohio board of nursing doesn't seem to think so, they gave me a license already," Parrott-Copus said. "People are still ignorant about deaf and hard of hearing people and that drives me crazy. Just because you're deaf or hard of hearing doesn't make you disabled or dumb."

In response, she met with lawyers and filed a complaint on Aug. 31 against the college saying they were in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

One of her lawyers, Stephen Dane, says the unfortunate part is Parrott-Copus is not alone.

"I think that it is important to recognize that people with disabilities can live and work in the community just as anybody else can with the appropriate auxiliary aids and services. And there is no reason that they cannot enjoy the same rights, benefits and living and employment opportunities and educational opportunities as any of us who don't have hearing impairments or any other disability," Dane said.

While the complaint was filed at the end of August, and paperwork took some time to write up, Dane says the actual judgment in federal court was decided in a day and it was a ruling in Parrott-Copus' favor - ordering the college to pay her $75,000.

Parrot-Copus says it's not about the money, and she's still on the hunt to find a new college and get back to pursuing her passion of becoming an RN.



"I was kind of sad with the judgment because this was never about money for me. It wasn't about money, it was about going back to school," she said. "There's a lot of fear.It's scary because I'm scared I'm going to go through what I went through with Terra again. I have wonderful lawyers and they all said that if i do, they'll be involved again. But at the same time it's hard to walk through the door. I don't know where I'm going to land from here."



She says she's grateful for the support and help she's received from the National Association of the Deaf and the Abilities Center of Greater Toledo. And while this has put a damper on career goals, it hasn't changed her drive. "I'm the type of person, tell me I can't and I'll show you I can. And that's exactly where I'm at with this. Tell me I can't and I'll show you I can," she said.



