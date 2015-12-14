Obamacare: More Toledoans insured

According to the Department of Health and Human Services last year the average person paid 5.3 percent more in health care costs or a whopping $9,500 a person.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services last year the average person paid 5.3 percent more in health care costs or a whopping $9,500 a person.

Healthcare: More Ohioans get insured as costs go up

Healthcare: More Ohioans get insured as costs go up

The deadline to sign up for Obamacare is Tuesday, Dec. 15.

This is the third year for the government's healthcare plan. So, how has the plan been working in Northwest Ohio?

The number of those uninsured went down in Lucas County by nearly 10 percent since 2013, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, who attributes the decrease to Obamacare.

But those numbers could stall this year. So far Health and Human Services reports 63,000 Ohioans have signed up, compared to 154,000 last year.

“I don’t think people understand the process,” said Andrea Vasquez, Healthcare.gov navigator.

One factor that could drive people to enroll is the higher penalties the government is charging the uninsured. If you're not covered you could pay a penalty of up to three percent of your next year's income or $695, whichever is greater.

“I would like to have insurance, but getting insurance means making one third less,” said Matthew Crisp.

Crisp attempted to get coverage through Healthcare.gov, but wasn’t able to because he works more than 30 hours per week and his employer offers health insurance. However, he said his employer’s plan is nearly double what he would pay through the healthcare marketplace.

While the deadline is Tuesday, if you're looking for coverage for next year, those interested can still sign up through January 31 to get coverage starting in March.

However, just because a person signed up last year doesn't mean they’ll be automatically re-enrolled.

“That’s something people will need to double check,” said Vasquez.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.